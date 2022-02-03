                 

*
banner

News

Friary showcase arts and crafts

Friary Brass warmed up for their appearance at the UniBrass Championships Gala Concert with a well received Hampshire concert.

Frary
  The band received a warm reception with their easy listening programme

Thursday, 03 February 2022

        

Friary Brass warmed up for its Gala Concert appearance at the UniBrass Championships in Sheffield on the weekend with an enthusiastically received run-out to brass band fans at Hartley Wintney in Hampshire.

Dating back to 1898 in the arts and crafts architectural style, the concert hall venue has been restored in wonderful fashion and now holds regular events and concerts.

The band was originally to have performed there in the summer of last year, but due to Covid-19 it was postponed.

Warm welcome

However, a large audience gave a warm and enthusiastic welcome to the band for a concert of easy listening, wide ranging repertoire, with an invite to return next year.

Speaking about the concert, the Victoria Hall Chairman Edward Woods told 4BR: "We all enjoyed such an uplifting performance, with wonderful variety and great soloists. We offered a very big thank you to a very professional group of musicians."

Appreciative

In response, Friary Band chairperson, Nigel Stevens added: "It was a delight to play for such an enthusiastic and appreciative audience, most of whom had not heard the band before.

We are very keen to return and it also gave us an ideal opportunity to run out part of our programme for Saturday's UniBrass Gala Concert, which we're also looking forward to."

        

TAGS: Friary Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

UniBrass

Thursday interview with Andy Straiton

February 3 • We are joined by the Chairperson of the UniBrass Foundation to find out more about this weekend's UniBrass Championships at Sheffield University.

Parsons

Cory to premiere new Euphonium Concerto

February 3 • Cory's Glyn Williams will premiere a new work inspired by the bravery and fortitude of soldiers in the First World War.

Frary

Friary showcase arts and crafts

February 3 • Friary Brass warmed up for their appearance at the UniBrass Championships Gala Concert with a well received Hampshire concert.

odda

Fine line-up ready for action at Oxfordshire BBA contest

February 3 • Lots of bands want to showcase their early season form at Marlborough School in Woodstock, Oxfordshire later this month.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - Blackley Band

Sunday 6 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street. Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Vacancies »

Golborne Brass

February 3 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Abertillery Town Band

February 3 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; 2nd trombone and 2nd baritone. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery. The band are looking forward to competing again in the 2nd Section in March in Swansea.

Chadderton Band

February 2 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top