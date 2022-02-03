                 

News

Cory to premiere new Euphonium Concerto

Cory's Glyn Williams will premiere a new work inspired by the bravery and fortitude of soldiers in the First World War.

Parsons
  The concerto brings together three episodes of First World War experiences by Micah Parson's great grandfather

Thursday, 03 February 2022

        

A new 'Euphonium Concerto' written by Philip Harper will receive its world premiere this weekend performed by Cory star Glyn Williams.

The world's number 1 ranked band will be giving a concert at the Victoria Rooms in the heart of Bristol on Sunday 6th February (3.00pm), where it will form part of a wide ranging programme that includes Robert Farnon's 'Un Vie de Matelot' as well as works by Wilfred Heaton, Gordon Langford and Peter Graham, as well as a reprise of the band's winning Brass in Concert set, 'Treasure Island'.

War time experiences

The 'Euphonium Concerto' has been commissioned by Micah Parsons and is inspired by a trio of events from the First World War experienced by his Great Grandfather, Henry Nichols.

Speaking to 4BR, Micah said: "The first movement focuses on the events of August 1916 where The 1/6th Battalion, The Royal Warwickshire Regiment conducted an attack around Oviller La Boisselle in conjunction with the other infantry battalions.

The second explores the events that took place in December 1916, where the men were relieved from their front line positions around Le Sars and spent December 1916 and early January 1917, on a period of rest and training around Millencourt, Warloy and Liercourt.

The final movement focuses on Sunday 4th February 1917, where the soldiers of the regiment repelled a trench raid that was conducted by elements of The 4th Foot Guards Regiment, part of The 1st Prussian Guards Infantry Division."

Come to life

He added: "It's been an incredible experience to watch this project coming to life over the course of the past year and a privilege to work alongside so many talented individuals who have used their talents to bring to life the real life experiences of my Great Grandfather Henry Nichols."

        

