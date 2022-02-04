                 

No question mark over concert return for Norwegian trio

Eikanger Bjorsvik, Manger Musikklag and Krohnengen Bands will join forces for a great concert at the Grieg Hall in Bergen as Covid restrictions are finally lifted in Norway.

Friday, 04 February 2022

        

Although the Norwegian National Championships will not be taking place this year, the recent lifting of Covid-19 measures has given the opportunity for three leading Hordaland based bands to give a joint concert at Bergen's Grieg Hall on Saturday 12th February.

Programmes

Eikanger Bjorsvik, Manger Musikklag and Krohnengen Bands will perform concert programmes under the direction of conductors Reid Gilje, Martin Winter and Nicholas Childs respectively starting at 4.00pm.

The concert will be presented by Stein Skorpholm.

Krohnengen Brass Band
Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs


A Fantasy of Joy (Fredrik Schjelderup)
Harry Potter (J. Williams arr. Andy Duncan)

For Your Eyes Only (arr. Darrol Barry)
Pirates of the Caribbean (arr. Stephen Roberts)

Concerto de Aranjuez (Rodrigo, arr. Bolton)
Soloist: Vegard Marøy

New Beginnings (Fredrik Schjelderup)
The Floral Dance (Moss, arr. Derek Broadbent)


Manger Musikklag
Conductor: Martin Winter


The Red Hills of Georgia (Jonathan Bates)
Leonardo Dreams of his Flying Machine (Eric Withacre)

The Fairy Queen (Martin Winter)
Volando (Joe Gollardo)
Ballade (John Golland)
Soloist: Aidan Smith

The Dreaded Groove and Hook (Simon Dobson)
Los Hermanos de Bop (Mark Taylor arr. Sandy Smith)
3am Bounce (Reggie Price)

Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag
Conductor: Reid Gilje


Festive Overture (Shostakovich arr. Peter Kitson)
I Believe (Eric Levisalles arr. Reid Gilje)
Soloists: Gyda Matland & Lars Otto Lunde Torsvik

Tails of Brass — a surprising flashback to many years of NM-history
Under BlÃ¥gul Fana (Victor Widqvist arr. Svein H. Giske)

London Overture — Philip Sparke
Mahalageasca (Mahala Rai Banda arr. Reid Gilje)

        

