Popular Leicestershire BBA Contest set to return

The Leicestershire Brass Band Association annual contest will return in November — so keep an eye out for the open date for entries.

There will be a welcome return for one of the most popular regional brass band events in the UK calendar, with the announcement that Leicestershire Brass Band Association annual contest will take place later this year.

It follows two frustrating years of cancellations due to Covid-19, with Association Secretary, Adam Whittle confirming that a booking has been set for it to take place at Loughborough Endowed School on Sunday 20th November.

He is currently working towards being open for entries on Wednesday 1st June.

Return

He told 4BR: "We hope the return will see bands support us as they have done in the past. It would be great to see well over 60 bands take to the stage once more. The contest will be open to all sections, including Unregistered if there is an appetite for it. "

He added: "This year the venue has confirmed their availability in full and a firm booking has now been made. We look forward to receiving entries and a return to normality for all involved."

Entry date

Schedules, rules and entry forms will be available from Adam Whittle on Wednesday 1st June 2022, but for any further information and queries, please contact: Adamwhittle98@gmail.com