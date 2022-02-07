Proposed Band of the Year contest cancelled

IBB Media states that 'lack of support by some bands' has led it to cancel its proposed 'Band of the Year' contest in June.

IBB Media has announced that it has cancelled its proposed plans to host its 2022 'Band of the Year' contest, which was to have been held on June 4th at King George's Hall in Blackburn.

In a press release it stated that it was "due to a number of leading UK bands declining their invitation to the event."

Lack of support

IBB Media Managing Director, Martin Gernon stated: "It is a great shame that this event, which was widely supported and applauded on its debut success, has now had to be cancelled through lack of support by some bands.

For the bands that did pledge their support to the event, I am extremely grateful. For the bands that declined to attend, largely due to having other projects planned as their reason, I am genuinely pleased and happy they are so busy in this post Covid period, as there are not too many promoters investing their money in this sector at present and the commercial landscape for UK bands is bleak at this time."

He added: "The format of the event was extremely popular with bands and audience alike, and even with a £10k first prize on offer this year, it's a shame we had so many bands not wishing to participate.

The nature and profile of our business has changed dramatically over the last 12 months with huge projects in the professional music and TV arena, but we still have a passion for brass bands. Events such as this, however, can only take place with the support of our leading bands."

Invitation

4BR understands that an initial invitation with accompanying contest details was sent to bands by e-mail on 13th January, with a request that they responded by the 28th January as to whether or not they would be able to attend.

Bands that were invited to the pre-drawn event included 2019 champion Cory as well as Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Carlton Main, Flowers, Foden's, Grimethorpe, Hammonds, Tredegar, WFEL Fairey, Wingates and Whitburn.

Committed

However, speaking to a number of the invited bands who took part in the inaugural event, 4BR was informed that many had already committed to existing projects and events on or around the proposed date, making it either impossible or impracticable to change their schedules which had been put in place sometime before IBB Media contacted them on 13th January.

4BR was also informed that some bands were also concerned about the clarity of elements of the proposals for the event — the £10,000 first prize on offer being made up of £5,000 plus a £5,000 concert fee "at a mutually agreed date and location".

Payments of prize money and travel expenses from the 2019 contest were delayed in reaching the competing bands.

Podium prizes for the proposed 2022 contest were stated to be £3,500 and £2,500, with each competing band to receive £1,000 instead of travel expenses.

4BR was also informed that the initial correspondence did not touch on recording rights, whilst there were concern over potential travel arrangement difficulties, expense and logistics on a weekend that has been earmarked for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

We have no plans at present to resurrect the event for 2023, unless firm commitment is given to the event by the majority of the top bands, instead investing the funds and time into new projects outside of UK banding IBB Media

No plans for 2023

Speaking about the potential for the future of event, Martin Gernon went on to state: "We have no plans at present to resurrect the event for 2023, unless firm commitment is given to the event by the majority of the top bands, instead investing the funds and time into new projects outside of UK banding.

With no Butlins in 2023, this now leaves two gaping holes in the brass band calendar.

We, of course, continue to wish every UK band well as they all hopefully return to some kind of normality, post Covid."