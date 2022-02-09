Milnrow celebrates history with future website outlook

The Milnrow Band has planned for its future outlook with a brand new website.

The Milnrow Band has launched its brand new website to help take the band into the new digital era whilst still celebrating its rich and proud history.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Over the next six months, the site will grow and evolve as we complete other aspects of our 150th Anniversary project.

We will be working with local photographers to overhaul our imagery, adding player profiles, creating a digital archive to showcase artefacts from the band's history and also expanding the offerings available in our shop."

The website has been created by the band's Marketing & PR Partner, Jolly Northerner, as part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund project to celebrate the band's 150th Anniversary.

To find out more go to: www.milnrowband.co.uk