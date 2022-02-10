                 

Thursday interview with Anri Adachi

We catch up with the Musical Director of the Nailsworth Band to find out how the 2021 Fourth Section National Champion of Great Britain is preparing for life and the Area Championships in the Third Section.

Nailsworth
  The band claimed the National title in Cheltenham.

Thursday, 10 February 2022

        

It's the Thursday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Anri Adachi — Musical Director of Nailsworth Silver Band from Gloucestershire.

102 years after their formation in 1919, under Anri's direction they claimed the 2021 Fourth Section National Championship of Great Britain title at Cheltenham last September, and by a well reported Covid-19 quirk of circumstance, they return there again on the first weekend in April for the West of England Area Championships.

It will be first time that they have performed at Third Section level at the event since 1994.

To find out more about Nailsworth Silver Band go to: www.nailsworth.band

        

