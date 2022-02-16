                 

Wednesday interview with Alan Goodall

We talk to Alan Goodall, Deputy Head of Service for Hounslow Music Services, as the Hounslow Music Services Junior Brass Band prepares for their appearance in the Besson Prodige Debut Section at the National Youth Championships

Hounslow
  45 players will be making their way to perform with the band in the Besson Prodige Debut Section

Wednesday, 16 February 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Wednesday interview on 4BR we are joined by Alan Goodall, Deputy Head of Service for Hounslow Music Service.

Hounslow is not a traditional brass banding region of the country, but thanks to the work of Alan and his colleagues in what is one of the most ethnically diverse regions in England — music is — and brass band music making is gaining a real foothold in schools.

So much so that at the end of March, Alan and conductor Sam Eastmond will be leading Hounslow Music Services Junior Brass Band to the National Youth Championships in Corby.

It will be their second appearance in the Besson Prodige debut section — their first in 2019 coming on just three rehearsals.

Now they return — with an incredible 45 youngsters in tow — and to perform a world premiere work entitled 'Hounslow Toot Suite' as well...

Tickets

Book your tickets for the event at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/222

        

Wednesday interview with Alan Goodall

