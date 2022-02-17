                 

*
banner

News

Daytime musical delight at Ratby

There was a hugely encouraging start for the Ratby Daytime Band as players far and wide enjoyed a lunchtime work out.

RATBY
  The Ratby Daytime band met for their first rehearsal recently.

Thursday, 17 February 2022

        

The Ratby Daytime Band has just held its first rehearsal.

It was a hugely encouraging lunchtime start to the new addition to the Midland's organisation, with 28 brass players and 2 percussionists all in place for the first notes under the baton of conductor Ian Bartram.

Community spirit

There was a real community spirit in evidence too, with players from 16 different bands enthusiastically grasping the opportunity — some from nearby and others traveling over 40 miles, to take part.

Ian Bartram also made a welcome return to the Ratby fold — some 28 years after enjoying a wonderful tenure as Musical Director in the early 1990's.

The age range was also a hugely encouraging indicator of the success of the initiative; from mid 20s to late 70s — with people taking the opportunity of a rest day from work or rearranging established retirement commitments. It was quickly totted

The two hour rehearsal literally flew by so roll on next week when we look forward to our next rehearsal!spokesperson

Flew by

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The two hour rehearsal literally flew by so roll on next week when we look forward to our next rehearsal!"

Not to be outdone, the Ratby trustees have also recognised the niche of several younger members who have now formed a special Youth Group who can now meet to play challenging music tailored to assist with their personal development.

The spokesperson added: "We've been delighted by the response and hope to carry on building on its success.

Not forgetting our Junior Band and Beginner 'Tooters' who also meet on a weekly basis, these musical groups add to the Senior and Mid Bands who are working very hard in the lead up to the Midlands Regional Championships later this month."

        

TAGS: Ratby Co-operative

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

RATBY

Daytime musical delight at Ratby

February 17 • There was a hugely encouraging start for the Ratby Daytime Band as players far and wide enjoyed a lunchtime work out.

cROFTON

Crofton opt out of Yorkshire Area

February 17 • Crofton Silver Band has taken the unanimous decision not to compete in the top section contest at the Yorkshire Area this year.

Hounslow

Wednesday interview with Alan Goodall

February 16 • We talk to Alan Goodall, Deputy Head of Service for Hounslow Music Services, as the Hounslow Music Services Junior Brass Band prepares for their appearance in the Besson Prodige Debut Section at the National Youth Championships

wANTAGE

New baritone addition at Wantage

February 15 • Ewan Rigby joins Wantage Band as their new second baritone player

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Greenfield Brass Band - Greenfield Brass Band withThe Pennine Singers

Saturday 19 February • Friezland Church, Church Road, Greenfield, Oldham OL3 7LG

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

February 16 • Planning ahead, we will have vacancies for 2 cornet players after our Area in March. One front, one back row. We'd be pleased to hear from anyone interested in joining us before then.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 16 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 16 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** KIT AND / OR TUNED PERCUSSIONIST ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top