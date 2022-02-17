Daytime musical delight at Ratby

There was a hugely encouraging start for the Ratby Daytime Band as players far and wide enjoyed a lunchtime work out.

The Ratby Daytime Band has just held its first rehearsal.

It was a hugely encouraging lunchtime start to the new addition to the Midland's organisation, with 28 brass players and 2 percussionists all in place for the first notes under the baton of conductor Ian Bartram.

Community spirit

There was a real community spirit in evidence too, with players from 16 different bands enthusiastically grasping the opportunity — some from nearby and others traveling over 40 miles, to take part.

Ian Bartram also made a welcome return to the Ratby fold — some 28 years after enjoying a wonderful tenure as Musical Director in the early 1990's.

Flew by

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The two hour rehearsal literally flew by so roll on next week when we look forward to our next rehearsal!"

Not to be outdone, the Ratby trustees have also recognised the niche of several younger members who have now formed a special Youth Group who can now meet to play challenging music tailored to assist with their personal development.

The spokesperson added: "We've been delighted by the response and hope to carry on building on its success.

Not forgetting our Junior Band and Beginner 'Tooters' who also meet on a weekly basis, these musical groups add to the Senior and Mid Bands who are working very hard in the lead up to the Midlands Regional Championships later this month."