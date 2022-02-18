                 

Friday interview with Kenny Crookston

We catch up with the CEO of Brass Bands England as the organisation looks forward to hosting a trio of important events — from the results of their recent Women in Banding survey to the National Youth and European Brass Band Championships.

  It will be a busy few months ahead for the CEO and his organisation

It's the Friday interview on 4BR and we are joined Kenny Crookston, CEO of Brass Bands England.

It follows news that the final batch of tickets has just gone on sale for the European Brass Band Championships that will be taking place in Birmingham between the 28th April and 1st May, as well as confirmation of the line-up of the 12 competing bands that will battle for the Blue Riband Championship Section title.

Before that though BBE hosts the National Youth Championships in Corby on the weekend of 26th and 27th March — with a fantastic line-up of playing talent on show.

All that and on Tuesday 22nd of February BBE is hosting a special webinar presentation where the results of its 'Women in Banding' survey will be released and discussed.

