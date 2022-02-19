                 

*
banner

News

Resurgam Lodge set to provide charitable support

A brass band made up of members of the Freemasons will give musical support to its fellow lodge charitable activities.

Mason
  The Lodge was given the name Resurgam

Saturday, 19 February 2022

        

What is believed to be the first ever Freemason brass band has been formed.

The Resurgam Lodge will not have a specific home base, but will instead be a peripatetic ensemble made up of Masonic members who will get together to travel to events in support of the charitable activities of other Lodges.

Currently members come from Cheshire, East Lancs, Derbyshire, Essex, Lincolnshire, London, North Wales, Nottinghamshire, Shropshire, Wiltshire, Worcestershire and Yorkshire, with band already fielding enquiries from other areas to join.

Launch

Officially formed in November 2021 with a ceremony led by the Provincial Grand Master for Derbyshire at the Provincial Grand Lodge of Derbyshire, the new Lodge was given the number 100007, with the day completed by a special lunch followed by a concert by the WFEL Fairey Band.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The name as any bandsman knows comes from perhaps the most famous brass band piece 'Resurgam' by Eric Ball, which we felt was most appropriate. It was wonderful to hear the band play it at the ceremony concert."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wessex

Wessex Summer School to return

February 19 • The oldest brass band summer school will return later this year — and you can be a part of it.

Midlands

Midlands contenders set for Corby Area tests

February 19 • A new venue will welcome the Midlands Regional Championships over the next two weekends.

Onyx

Plenty of JAM to be spread

February 19 • There will be seven new works for brass on show at the JAM concert season opener in London next month.

Langholm

A lifetime's passion...

February 19 • David Calvert has just notched up 70 years of dedicated service to Langholm Band in Scotland.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Greenfield Brass Band - Greenfield Brass Band withThe Pennine Singers

Saturday 19 February • Friezland Church, Church Road, Greenfield, Oldham OL3 7LG

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Vacancies »

Glossop Old Band

February 19 • Following the Midlands Area Contest, the band require to recruit a Principal Cornet, a Front row Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 18 • The band requires a ** BARITONE / EUPHONIUM PLAYER ** for the London & Southern Counties Regional Contest on Sunday 20th March 2022. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.

Mid-Rhondda Band

February 18 • Mid Rhondda (Second Section) has an immediate vacancy for a kit player. Excellent attendance at our rehearsals which are held on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy CF40 1AT

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top