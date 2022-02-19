Resurgam Lodge set to provide charitable support

A brass band made up of members of the Freemasons will give musical support to its fellow lodge charitable activities.

What is believed to be the first ever Freemason brass band has been formed.

The Resurgam Lodge will not have a specific home base, but will instead be a peripatetic ensemble made up of Masonic members who will get together to travel to events in support of the charitable activities of other Lodges.

Currently members come from Cheshire, East Lancs, Derbyshire, Essex, Lincolnshire, London, North Wales, Nottinghamshire, Shropshire, Wiltshire, Worcestershire and Yorkshire, with band already fielding enquiries from other areas to join.

Launch

Officially formed in November 2021 with a ceremony led by the Provincial Grand Master for Derbyshire at the Provincial Grand Lodge of Derbyshire, the new Lodge was given the number 100007, with the day completed by a special lunch followed by a concert by the WFEL Fairey Band.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The name as any bandsman knows comes from perhaps the most famous brass band piece 'Resurgam' by Eric Ball, which we felt was most appropriate. It was wonderful to hear the band play it at the ceremony concert."