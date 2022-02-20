                 

*
banner

News

Result: 2022 Welsh Open Championship

Pontardulais claim the cross border entertainment honours and a Spring Festival place in Blackpool with victory in Newport.

Pontardulais
  Pontardulais celebrate victory at the Welsh Open in Newport

Sunday, 20 February 2022

        

Result:


Adjudicator: Dr Robert Childs

1. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins): 184
2. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond): 183
3. Tongwynlais Temperance (Carl Saunders): 181
4. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter): 180
5. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall): 178
6. BTM Band (Jeff Hutcherson): 176*
7. SW Comms (Stephen Sykes): 175
8. Tylorstown (Gary Davies): 173
9. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts): 172
10. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 171
11. A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck): 170
12. Forest of Dean Brass (Thomas Dunne): 169
13. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas): 168

*1 point time penalty
Withdrawn: Filton Concert Brass

Invitation to British Open Spring Festival: Pontardulais Town
Highest Placed First Section Band not in prizes: Ebbw Valley
Most Entertaining Stage Presentation: City of Cardiff (M1)*

Best Soloist: Megan Newbury (cornet) — SW Comms
Best Cornet Player: Becky Cale — City of Cardiff (M1)
Best Soprano Player: Clint Miller (BTM)
Best Horn Section: Pontardulais Town
Best Percussion Section: Brunel Brass
Youngest Player: Noah Davies (aged 11) — Tylorstown

*Prize decided by adjudicator David Francis

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pontardulais

Result: 2022 Welsh Open Championship

February 20 • Pontardulais claim the cross border entertainment honours and a Spring Festival place in Blackpool with victory in Newport.

Wessex

Wessex Summer School to return

February 19 • The oldest brass band summer school will return later this year — and you can be a part of it.

Midlands

Midlands contenders set for Corby Area tests

February 19 • A new venue will welcome the Midlands Regional Championships over the next two weekends.

Onyx

Plenty of JAM to be spread

February 19 • There will be seven new works for brass on show at the JAM concert season opener in London next month.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 27 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Glossop Old Band - Stretford Band

Sunday 27 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

February 20 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Secion 3 Midlands

Glossop Old Band

February 19 • Following the Midlands Area Contest, the band require to recruit a Principal Cornet, a Front row Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 18 • The band requires a ** BARITONE / EUPHONIUM PLAYER ** for the London & Southern Counties Regional Contest on Sunday 20th March 2022. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top