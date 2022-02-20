Result: 2022 Welsh Open Championship

Pontardulais claim the cross border entertainment honours and a Spring Festival place in Blackpool with victory in Newport.

Adjudicator: Dr Robert Childs

1. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins): 184

2. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond): 183

3. Tongwynlais Temperance (Carl Saunders): 181

4. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter): 180

5. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall): 178

6. BTM Band (Jeff Hutcherson): 176*

7. SW Comms (Stephen Sykes): 175

8. Tylorstown (Gary Davies): 173

9. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts): 172

10. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 171

11. A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck): 170

12. Forest of Dean Brass (Thomas Dunne): 169

13. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas): 168

*1 point time penalty

Withdrawn: Filton Concert Brass

Invitation to British Open Spring Festival: Pontardulais Town

Highest Placed First Section Band not in prizes: Ebbw Valley

Most Entertaining Stage Presentation: City of Cardiff (M1)*

Best Soloist: Megan Newbury (cornet) — SW Comms

Best Cornet Player: Becky Cale — City of Cardiff (M1)

Best Soprano Player: Clint Miller (BTM)

Best Horn Section: Pontardulais Town

Best Percussion Section: Brunel Brass

Youngest Player: Noah Davies (aged 11) — Tylorstown

*Prize decided by adjudicator David Francis

