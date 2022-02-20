Result: 2022 Welsh Open Championship

Result:
Adjudicator: Dr Robert Childs
1. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins): 184
2. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond): 183
3. Tongwynlais Temperance (Carl Saunders): 181
4. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter): 180
5. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall): 178
6. BTM Band (Jeff Hutcherson): 176*
7. SW Comms (Stephen Sykes): 175
8. Tylorstown (Gary Davies): 173
9. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts): 172
10. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 171
11. A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck): 170
12. Forest of Dean Brass (Thomas Dunne): 169
13. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas): 168
*1 point time penalty
Withdrawn: Filton Concert Brass
Invitation to British Open Spring Festival: Pontardulais Town
Highest Placed First Section Band not in prizes: Ebbw Valley
Most Entertaining Stage Presentation: City of Cardiff (M1)*
Best Soloist: Megan Newbury (cornet) — SW Comms
Best Cornet Player: Becky Cale — City of Cardiff (M1)
Best Soprano Player: Clint Miller (BTM)
Best Horn Section: Pontardulais Town
Best Percussion Section: Brunel Brass
Youngest Player: Noah Davies (aged 11) — Tylorstown
*Prize decided by adjudicator David Francis