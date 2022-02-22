Yorkshire Area line-ups announced

The bands that will compete for the qualification places on offer at Huddersfield next month have been announced.

The details of the competing bands that will take part in the Yorkshire Regional Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall on the weekend of the 5th& 6th March has been released.

Saturday will see the action kick off with the Second Section at 9.30am, followed by Third and Fourth Sections respectively. Tow bands form each of these sections will gain an invitation to compete at the National Finals in Cheltenham later in the year.

Sunday will start with the First Section at 9.30am (two bands to qualify for National Final), followed by the Championship Section battle at 3.00pm.

With Black Dyke pre-qualified for the Royal Albert Hall in October, two additional bands will join them there.

Competing bands:





Championship Section:



Sunday 6th March

Test Piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)

Adjudicators: Christopher Wormald and Sheona Wade

Draw: 1.15pm

Commence: 3.00pm

1. Black Dyke (Prof. Nicholas J Childs)

2. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof. David King)

3. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)

4. City of Bradford (Jonathan Bates)

5. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks)

6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Dr. David Thornton)

7. Hammonds Band (Morgan Griffiths)

8. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Stanley Lippeat)

9. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)

10. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)

11. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)

12. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

First Section:



Sunday 6th March

Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)

Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Andrea Price

Draw: 8.00am

Commence: 9.30am

1. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea)

2. Drighlington (Neil Robinson)

3. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)

4. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)

5. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)

6. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)

7. Lindley Band (Mike Golding)

8. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)

9. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)

10. Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)

11. Strata Brass (Alex Webb)

12. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis)

13. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)

Second Section:



Saturday 5th March

Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)

Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and Christopher Bond

Draw: 8.00am

Commence: 9.30am

1. Barnsley Brass (William Rushworth)

2. BD 1 Brass (Jonathan Bates)

3. Dronfield Genquip (Adam Wood)

4. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)

5. Kippax (Stephen Tighe)

6. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)

7. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)

8. Slaithwaite Band (Leigh Baker)

9. Wakefield Metropolitan (Frank Hoyland)

10. Wetherby & District Silver (Michael J. Cox)

Third Section:



Saturday 5th March

Test Piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)

Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Martin Heartfield

Draw: 11.45am

Commence:1.30pm approx

1. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)

2. Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)

3. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)

4. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)

5. Huddersfield & Ripponden Brass (Adam Bell)

6. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)

7. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)

Fourth Section:



Saturday 5th March

Test Piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)

Adjudicators: Sheona Wade and Christopher Wormald

Draw: 3.15pm

Commence: 5.00pm approx

1. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)

2. Deepcar Brass (Gavin Brown)

3. Dodworth Colliery M.W (Prof. John Morahan)

4. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Adrian Woodhead)

5. Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher)

6. Loxley Silver (Thomas Mercer)

7. Oughtibridge (Gavin Somerset)