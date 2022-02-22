                 

*
banner

News

Yorkshire Area line-ups announced

The bands that will compete for the qualification places on offer at Huddersfield next month have been announced.

Yorkshire
  There is a strong line-up of bands ready for battle in Huddersfield.

Tuesday, 22 February 2022

        

The details of the competing bands that will take part in the Yorkshire Regional Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall on the weekend of the 5th& 6th March has been released.

Saturday will see the action kick off with the Second Section at 9.30am, followed by Third and Fourth Sections respectively. Tow bands form each of these sections will gain an invitation to compete at the National Finals in Cheltenham later in the year.

Sunday will start with the First Section at 9.30am (two bands to qualify for National Final), followed by the Championship Section battle at 3.00pm.

With Black Dyke pre-qualified for the Royal Albert Hall in October, two additional bands will join them there.

Competing bands:


Championship Section:


Sunday 6th March
Test Piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)
Adjudicators: Christopher Wormald and Sheona Wade
Draw: 1.15pm
Commence: 3.00pm

1. Black Dyke (Prof. Nicholas J Childs)
2. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof. David King)
3. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)
4. City of Bradford (Jonathan Bates)
5. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks)
6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Dr. David Thornton)
7. Hammonds Band (Morgan Griffiths)
8. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Stanley Lippeat)
9. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)
10. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)
11. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)
12. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

First Section:


Sunday 6th March
Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Andrea Price
Draw: 8.00am
Commence: 9.30am

1. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea)
2. Drighlington (Neil Robinson)
3. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)
4. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)
5. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)
6. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)
7. Lindley Band (Mike Golding)
8. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)
9. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)
10. Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)
11. Strata Brass (Alex Webb)
12. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis)
13. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)

Second Section:


Saturday 5th March
Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and Christopher Bond
Draw: 8.00am
Commence: 9.30am

1. Barnsley Brass (William Rushworth)
2. BD 1 Brass (Jonathan Bates)
3. Dronfield Genquip (Adam Wood)
4. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)
5. Kippax (Stephen Tighe)
6. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)
7. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)
8. Slaithwaite Band (Leigh Baker)
9. Wakefield Metropolitan (Frank Hoyland)
10. Wetherby & District Silver (Michael J. Cox)

Third Section:


Saturday 5th March
Test Piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Martin Heartfield
Draw: 11.45am
Commence:1.30pm approx

1. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)
2. Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)
3. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)
4. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)
5. Huddersfield & Ripponden Brass (Adam Bell)
6. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
7. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)

Fourth Section:


Saturday 5th March
Test Piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)
Adjudicators: Sheona Wade and Christopher Wormald
Draw: 3.15pm
Commence: 5.00pm approx

1. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)
2. Deepcar Brass (Gavin Brown)
3. Dodworth Colliery M.W (Prof. John Morahan)
4. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Adrian Woodhead)
5. Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher)
6. Loxley Silver (Thomas Mercer)
7. Oughtibridge (Gavin Somerset)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Storm

Tuesday interview with Paul Crump

February 22 • With the the UK and its brass bands having taken a battering from the effects of storms Eunice and Franklin, we check with Insurance expert Paul Crump about what you should do if your rehearsal premises and contents have been damaged.

Hindmarsh

Hindmarsh recognition no longer overdue

February 22 • The recent RNCM Brass Festival saw Brass Bands England able to present Paul Hindmarsh with his 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Milnrow

New appointments at Milnrow

February 22 • A trio of new players and a new move adds to Milnrow's Area confidence.

Yorkshire

Yorkshire Area line-ups announced

February 22 • The bands that will compete for the qualification places on offer at Huddersfield next month have been announced.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 27 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Glossop Old Band - Stretford Band

Sunday 27 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

The Shirley Band

February 21 • The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet. We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.

The Shirley Band

February 21 • The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Percussionist. . We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.

Shipston Town Band

February 20 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Secion 3 Midlands

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top