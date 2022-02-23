Final Cory bow for Howells

The hugely respected tuba player has taken his final official bow with the world's number 1 ranked band.

Cory's recent concert in Bradford on Avon marked the last official appearance with the band of principal Eb tuba player Simon Howells.

It marked the final chord in a 15 year tenure at the world's number 1 ranked band that has included a remarkable CV of success — including 5 British Opens victories, 4 National Championships successes, 6 European Championships wins, 8 Brass in Concert titles and 8 Welsh Area victories amongst others.

Accolades

Simon has also notched up a host of other personal accolades and has made a huge contribution to the band's success both on and off the stage. In 2021 he was the featured guest soloist with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Simon was presented with a framed photograph outlining his achievements with the band, as well as a personal message from MD Philip Harper who wrote: "Simon is one of the most intuitive musicians I've ever met, and if he knew how good he was he'd start to get nervous."

Meanwhile, he fellow Cory players simply stated: "An incredible musician, brilliant bandsman and all round great guy. We're all gonna miss you."