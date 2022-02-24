                 

Conductor Competition returns in person

The 2022 Brass Band Conductors' Competition will this year return to its traditional in-person format

  The competition will look to attract aspiring conductors

The Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) has announced the return of its flagship conducting competition in 2022.

The event will take place at Eccles Town Hall on Saturday 18th June.

Candidates are asked to submit video entries by the close of Thursday 14th April for shortlisting, from which 12 semi-finalists will be invited to take part on the final competition day.

Return

BBCA Chairperson, James Holt told 4BR: "After a successful 'online' version in 2021, we are now delighted to be bringing this event back as a traditional 'in-person' competition in its usual format.

BBCA is keen to offer opportunities to all conductors and this flagship event provides a wonderful platform to work with some of the UK's finest bands as well as receiving personalised feedback from experts in the field of conducting.

He added: "I encourage as many conductors as possible to enter this competition, which promises to be an extremely successful event."

What's involved?

Shortlisted candidates will conduct a 15-minute rehearsal of a guest band on a section from one of three chosen test pieces, closely observed by two adjudicators who will then choose six conductors to progress to the evening final.

The final will consist of a rehearsal and performance of a concert item as part of the evening's gala concert.

All semi-finalists will receive feedback from the adjudication panel on their conducting skills. All non-shortlisted BBCA members will also receive audio feedback on their videos.

Prizes for the event will include presentations to the top three finalists, a prize for the best UK-based participant, and a prize bundle for the winner — which will consist of a year's free BBCA membership, a cash prize, and opportunity to work in rehearsal and performance with two of the UK's leading Brass Bands.

How can I enter?

To enter the BBCA Conducting Competition and view the rules in full, visit the event page of the BBE website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news22022022-1609/bbca-announces-2022-flagship-conducting-competition

        

