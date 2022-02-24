Wilkinson and Beckley to be presented with Iles and Mortimer Medals

Mark Wilkinson and Duncan Beckley have been announced as the recipients of the 2022 Iles Medal and Mortimer Medal.

The awards are presented by one of the City of London's historic livery companies in recognition of outstanding service to the brass band movement.

The Iles Medal was established in 1947 by John Henry Iles and Mortimer Medal endowed in 1995.

The 2022 awards will be presented to Mark Wilkinson and Duncan Beckley respectively.

Iles Medal

The 2022 Iles Medal is to be presented to Mark Wilkinson in recognition of his outstanding commitment to the brass band movement, and in particular to Foden's Band for over 30 years.

Appointed as principal cornet aged 20 at the invitation of Howard Snell, he has since become one of the leading cornet players of his generation.

Since 2013 he has combined this with the role of Band Manager, enabling Foden's to become one of the movement's most enlightened and progressive organisations.

Significant contribution

He has also made a significant contribution as a music educator, as a tutor with the National Children's and National Youth Bands of Great Britain, and the National Youth Brass Band of Wales.

He is cornet tutor at the RNCM, University of Salford, and Manchester Metropolitan University, and a founder member of the Northern Ireland Armagh Summer School.

He is a former principal cornet of Besses Boys Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, and as a soloist he has performed throughout the world.

He has worked as an adjudicator throughout the UK and internationally and in 2018 he became chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Mortimer Medal

The 2022 Mortimer Medal is to be presented to Duncan Beckley in recognition of his pioneering work in promoting social inclusion in the brass band movement both in youth music education and in adult education with his work with community bands.

He began working as a brass peripatetic teacher in Leeds aged 24, and in 1994 he received the Yorkshire Black Achievement Award in recognition of his brass teaching with disadvantaged children in Leeds.

In 2001 he completed 25 years' unbroken service with Education Leeds. He holds a Masters degree in Music Education and has worked as an Assistant Headteacher in a school for pupils with special educational needs.

Lifelong commitment

Duncan also works extensively in the field of lifelong music education as a trainer and conductor of community brass bands.

He played a major role in the musical development of the Bolsover-based Newstead Band, serving as its conductor from 1989 to 2016. In 2001 he became the first black conductor to direct a band at the Brass in Concert competition.

This pioneering work was repeated in 2002 at the British Open Championships, and in 2006 at the National Brass Band Championships at the Royal Albert Hall.