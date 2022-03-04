                 

News

Euro composer finalists announced

Works by composers from France, Switzerland and England will be featured in the 8th European Composer Competition in Birmingham.

Composer
  The trio of composers will battle for the European title.

Friday, 04 March 2022

        

The European Brass Band Association has announced the identity of the three finalists and their compositions that battle for the 8th European Composers title in Birmingham in April.

Trio of works

'Insecurity' by Thibaut Bruniaux from France will be judged against Swiss composer ThÃ©o Rossier's 'Stendhal's Syndrome' and 'Machiavelli — Ruminations on 'The Prince' by English composer Andy Wareham.

The final takes place at Birmingham Town Hall on Friday 29th April (7.30pm) where the three works will be performed by Grimethorpe Colliery Band conducted by David Thornton.

Quality finalists

Speaking about the event, EBBA Music Commission Chairman, Paul Hindmarsh said: "We were delighted to receive thirteen entries from around Europe, all assessed anonymously by three members of the Music Commission, Frode Rydland, Oliver Waespi and myself, plus a member of the judging panel.

He added: "The submissions varied greatly in style, revealing a range of skill and experience in handling the medium. It was a very close decision between the works, but we are in no doubt of the quality of our three finalists.

Andy, Thibaut and ThÃ©o submitted substantial pieces that will be both challenging and rewarding for Grimethorpe to prepare and for the audience to experience."

Order tickets:

Order your tickets for the event here:
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/ebbf-composers-competition-grimethorpe-colliery

This event is in conjunction with the European Brass Band Championships (EBBC) in association with World of Brass, and forms part of the European Brass Band Festival.

Please find more information and get your tickets here:
https://bmusic.co.uk/ebbf-2022

        

