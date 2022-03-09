Shipston count the costa contest coffee

The Shipston Band recently managed to mix a pre-contest coffee with a cheeky request for a warm up room...

Shipston Town Band recently competed at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby after enjoying a pre-contest stage warm-up at a local branch of Costa Coffee.

Members of the band went to the branch to get a pre-contest brew before they performed 'Facets of Glass' by Gordon Langford and asked the friendly manager if he knew of anywhere the band could have a blow.

Coffee space

Generously he offered them the space upstairs on the premises and soon were able to entertain other customers with the sound of hymn tunes and sections of the test-piece, much to their delight.

David Birch from the band told 4BR: "It was a wonderful gesture and much appreciated, whilst they said that customers really enjoyed the early morning sound of a brass band with their coffee!"