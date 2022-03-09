New additions at Skelmersdale

The North West Regional Champion has added new faces to the ranks to boost future prospects.

Fresh from their recent North West Regional Championship success in Blackpool, the Skelmersdale Band has confirmed the signings of a number of experienced players.

Neil Samuel joins on solo trombone having previously played with the likes of Leyland and Fairey, whilst Tracey White joins on horn having previously played with Wingates, Oldham, Leyland and YBS.

Returning to the band on solo euphonium is Ste Gordon who returns after a successful stint with Hammonds having previously played with Rainford and VBS Poynton.

Fantastic players

Speaking to 4BR, MD Ben Coulson said: "I would like to welcome our new signings to the band. They are all fantastic players with great experience which we are sure will continue to help us develop into an exciting future."

The band has also announced the launch of its brand new website.

Designed by band member Jenny Littlehales, it has been produced to make it easy to navigate and includes several new features as well as information about forthcoming events.

It can be found at: https://skelmersdaleprizeband.org/