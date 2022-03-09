Whitburn to lead open showcase

The Whitburn Band will welcomes friends from Whitburn Heartlands and Bo'ness & Carriden to showcase their Scottish Championships preparations ahead of Perth

The Whitburn Band will showcase their 'Contest Music' preparation ahead of the Scottish Championships this weekend in Perth, in a special open rehearsal alongside the Bo'ness & Carriden and Whitburn Heartlands Bands.

Childs direction

The Scottish Open champion will be directed by Prof Nicholas Childs, fresh from leading Black Dyke to the Yorkshire Regional Championship title in Huddersfield, whilst Whitburn Heartlands will be led Stephen Duncan who will perform the Third Section set-work, 'Facets of Glass' by Gordon Langford.

Welcome guests Bo'ness & Carriden, conducted by Charlie Farren, will perform the First Section work, 'Spectrum'.

Time and place

The free event will be held at the Brucefield Church in Whitburn on Friday, March 11th with a prompt 7.30pm start.