                 

*
banner

News

Whitburn to lead open showcase

The Whitburn Band will welcomes friends from Whitburn Heartlands and Bo'ness & Carriden to showcase their Scottish Championships preparations ahead of Perth

Childs
  Whitburn will be led by Prof Nicholas Childs

Wednesday, 09 March 2022

        

The Whitburn Band will showcase their 'Contest Music' preparation ahead of the Scottish Championships this weekend in Perth, in a special open rehearsal alongside the Bo'ness & Carriden and Whitburn Heartlands Bands.

Childs direction

The Scottish Open champion will be directed by Prof Nicholas Childs, fresh from leading Black Dyke to the Yorkshire Regional Championship title in Huddersfield, whilst Whitburn Heartlands will be led Stephen Duncan who will perform the Third Section set-work, 'Facets of Glass' by Gordon Langford.

Welcome guests Bo'ness & Carriden, conducted by Charlie Farren, will perform the First Section work, 'Spectrum'.

Time and place

The free event will be held at the Brucefield Church in Whitburn on Friday, March 11th with a prompt 7.30pm start.

        

TAGS: Whitburn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Perth

Scottish Bands prepare for Perth challenge

March 9 • There is a strong field of contenders ready to battle it out for the Scottish Championship titles in Perth this weekend.

Band

BBE set for 2022 Conference

March 9 • 'Band for Life' forms the theme of Brass Bands England's 2022 Conference.

Childs

Whitburn to lead open showcase

March 9 • The Whitburn Band will welcomes friends from Whitburn Heartlands and Bo'ness & Carriden to showcase their Scottish Championships preparations ahead of Perth

Eikanger

Viggo Bjørge steps down from Eikanger role

March 9 • One of the most respected and influential administrators in Norwegian banding has stepped own from his role with Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

What's on »

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Saturday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Sunday 13 March • Mill Street, Perth. PH1 5HZ

Glossop Old Band - Tideswell band

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - City of Chester Dand

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop, SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 13 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

March 9 • Vacancies exist for a 1st TROMBONE and Bb BASS player. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire

The Marple Band

March 9 • Looking for a change of scene? The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass, Front row cornet( depending on experience), 2nd Horn, Bass Trombone , Kit and Percussion to join our successful band. Currently in 1st Section.

Concert Brass Poynton

March 8 • Concert Brass Poynton (between Stockport and Macclesfield) seek One EEb & One BBb Bass players. We are not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. No Contesting: Approx 4 jobs per year: Rehearing Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top