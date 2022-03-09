                 

News

BBE set for 2022 Conference

'Band for Life' forms the theme of Brass Bands England's 2022 Conference.

Band
  Banding for Life is the theme of the 2022 Conference

Wednesday, 09 March 2022

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has confirmed the date of its 2022 Brass Band Conference.

It will take place on Saturday 22nd October at The Life Centre in Sale, Manchester, as a hybrid event combining both in-person and digital elements.

Banding for Life

Following previous themes of 'Contesting', 'Resilience & Sustainability' and 'Improving Our Art', this year's focus is on the topic of 'Banding for Life'. It aims to offer the chance to hear from a wide range of speakers across all areas of the brass band sector.

The day will also include the presentation of the annual Brass Band England Awards which are open for nominations until Friday 13th May.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/awards

Back in-person

Speaking about the forthcoming event, BBE's Education & Development Manager Sarah Baumann said: "After two years of purely digital events, we're delighted that we'll be in-person for the conference once again this year.

As well as being a day filled with informative presentations, workshops and discussions, it's also a fantastic opportunity for us to meet our members, and for bands to network with colleagues from across the country."

Further details

In-person tickets and digital passes will be available to purchase for the BBE website in the near future.

Any questions about the Brass Bands England Conference can be directed to BBE's Education and Development Manager Sarah Baumann on sarah@bbe.org.uk

        

