                 

*
banner

News

Important spotlight initiative for French banding

A major new outreach initiative has given French brass banding a huge profile boost.

cONCERT
  Each concert brought large and appreciative audience to hear the performances.

Friday, 11 March 2022

        

A major new event in the French brass band calendar has just taken place in OrlÃ©ans.

'Brassissim'O' is being seen as a vitally important forward-thinking initiative. It was inspired by the professors of the brass department of the OrlÃ©ans Conservatoire, the home of France's first brass band formed by trumpet professor Jean-Paul Leroy, and which expanded to become Brass Band Val de Loire.

The weekend festival opened with a masterclass and recital given by cornet virtuoso Alexis Demailly, the renowned cornet soloists of the Paris Opera Orchestra and former principal cornet of Paris Brass Band.

French brass music

It was followed by 'Brass Ã  la Francaise', a concert by leading French players exploring French brass music, from bandstand and operetta through to cinema, classical and contemporary repertoire.

In addition, Jerome Genza, conductor of Brass Band Val de Loire, presented a conference in the auditorium of the OrlÃ©ans MusÃ©e des Beaux Arts on the theme 'A Brass Band for Everyone', which gained a remarkable positive response.

The weekend was rounded off with a special Festival Concert (above) featuring the Brass Studio of the Conservatoire, formed of the brass staff, whose programme included Philip Sparke's 'Saint-Saens Variations'.

Brass Band Val de Loire shared the second half with tuba and serpent soloist Michel Godard, renowned as a classical orchestral musician and as a performer of avant-garde jazz.

The outreach project element of the initiative continued into the following week with a special four-day music academy event open to brass students from all the conservatoires in the Loiret area.

They were able to perform in a range of groups as well as a massed brass ensemble consisting of all the participants. The project's principle of being 'open to all' meant participation was entirely free of charge.

Cherry

Described as 'La cerise sur le gateau' ('The cherry on the cake'), the academy was held in partnership with a music theatre company '1084 degrees', so that students could get a taste for performing in a stage production.

Meanwhile in the town of Froges near Grenoble, Cedric Rossero, conductor of Brass Band Accords had organised a special one-day band festival.

This featured concerts by brass students from the Accords Music School, Brass Band Accords and guest band, Brass Band des Gones under conductor Antony Galinier, as well as Cedric's critically acclaimed professional brass ensemble E=mCu.

Earlier in the month Brass Band Mediterranee (Olivier Mauny) continued its commitment to taking its banding into the towns and villages of the Cote d'Azur by playing a concert in the church of St Laurent du Var.

'Brassissim'O' is being seen as a vitally important forward-thinking initiative4BR

Centrepiece

The centrepiece was a performance of Edward Gregson's 'Tuba Concerto' by the principal tuba of the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, Florian Wielgosik.

Appointed at the age of 19, Florian studied at conservatoires in Amiens, Paris and Karlsruhe and has won several prestigious international competitions as well as playing in the brass bands of Ensemble de Cuivres Amiens and Paris Brass Band.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Venue23

New venue for new entertainment contest in Yorkshire

March 11 • A new entertainment contest is going to be held at one of Yorkshire's largest live music venues — and your band can be a part of it.

cONCERT

Important spotlight initiative for French banding

March 11 • A major new outreach initiative has given French brass banding a huge profile boost.

Durham

2022 North of England runners announced

March 11 • The line-up of bands competing at the North of England Regional Championships has been announced.

Europeans

Interview with Nigel Stevens

March 10 • With the European Championships on the horizon we find out more about the progress being made towards the prestigious event.

What's on »

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Saturday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Sunday 13 March • Mill Street, Perth. PH1 5HZ

Glossop Old Band - Tideswell band

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - City of Chester Dand

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop, SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 13 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

March 10 • Hebden Bridge Junior Band are a non-contesting friendly band,. . We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic, inspiring & encouraging MD. . Rehearsals on Thursday Evenings, 5.30 - 7.45

Lydney Band

March 9 • Vacancies exist for a 1st TROMBONE and Bb BASS player. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire

The Marple Band

March 9 • Looking for a change of scene? The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass, Front row cornet( depending on experience), 2nd Horn, Bass Trombone , Kit and Percussion to join our successful band. Currently in 1st Section.

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top