Female focus for International Women's Day for WFEL Fairey

The WFEL Fairey Band helped mark International Women's Day at their recent Morley Town Hall Concert.

The WFEL Fairey Band helped celebrate International Women's Day on the 8th March with a concert appearance at Morley Town Hall as part of its Leeds Best of Brass series.

The band was directed by guest conductor Sarah Groarke Booth and featured solos from Alicia Davis on cornet and Emma Conway on horn as well trombonist Rebecca Lundberg who as also wrote the solo 'Pater Noster' for flugel player NicÃ³la Shaw.

Following the success of the event, Rebecca was asked to be give an interview on the national Scala Radio station where she was featured on the afternoon Sam Hughes Show giving a performance of 'Every Time We Say Goodbye.'



