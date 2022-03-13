Daws becomes Getzen's latest major signing

                 

Isobel Daws
  Isobel Daws is currently studying at the Karajan Academy

It has been announced that the remarkable trombone soloist Isobel Daws has been signed to perform on Getzen instruments.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We are so excited to welcome Isobel Daws to the Getzen team as a 4147IB trombone artist."

In response on her Facebook page she stated that she was "excited to be a Getzen artist".

Leading talent

Isobel is regarded as one of the UKs leading young trombone talents. A member of the award winning Bone-afide trombone quartet, she recently gained a placed at the Karajan Academy of the world famous Berliner Philharmoniker Orchestra.

Isobel is the latest high profile star to move to the renowned instrument maker, following international stars Ian Bousfield, Matt Gee and Peter Moore to choose the Custom Reserve 4147IB Tenor trombone as their instrument of choice.

For more information on Getzen products, contact Getzen Ireland Ltd: www.getzenireland.com

More about Isobel at: www.isobeldaws.com

        

