North East duo join forces for charity fund raiser

After the Area battle in Durham this weekend, NASUWT Riverside and Fishburn will join forces for a great brace of charitable causes.

Two of the North East's premier bands will put competitive rivalry aside on 1st April to join forces to help raise funds for the Diabetes UK and Headway charities.

Before then NASUWT Riverside and Fishburn Band will of course lock horns in their respective bids to be crowned North of England Regional Champion on the weekend in Durham, but will soon after take to the stage to help in a battle of a different kind with their joint funds raising efforts.

Time and place

Supported by the Geneva Group and Banks Group, it will be led by Dr David Thornton on Friday 1st April (7.30pm) at Elvet Methodist Church in Durham. Each band will present their own entertainment set before joining together for a massed bands finale.

NASUWT Riverside will perform music from their popular 2021 Brass in Concert performance, whilst Fishburn Band will be joined by guest soloist, Brett Baker, principal trombone of Black Dyke Band.

The concert has been organised by Phillip Tait and Abi Groocock, whose families have been hugely grateful for the support given to them by the two charities over the past year or so.

Wonderful charities

Abi told 4BR: "It's great to be able to put an event like this on to raise some money for these wonderful charities who have done so much to help families like ours with their work.

It should be a fantastic evening and we hope to see plenty of friendly faces there."

Tickets for the concert are £5 each or £3 for concessions.

Contact: Abi (07736 833468) or Phill (07740 546643)