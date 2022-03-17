                 

*
banner

News

North East duo join forces for charity fund raiser

After the Area battle in Durham this weekend, NASUWT Riverside and Fishburn will join forces for a great brace of charitable causes.

NASUWT
  The concert will be led by Dr David Thornton

Thursday, 17 March 2022

        

Two of the North East's premier bands will put competitive rivalry aside on 1st April to join forces to help raise funds for the Diabetes UK and Headway charities.

Before then NASUWT Riverside and Fishburn Band will of course lock horns in their respective bids to be crowned North of England Regional Champion on the weekend in Durham, but will soon after take to the stage to help in a battle of a different kind with their joint funds raising efforts.

Time and place

Supported by the Geneva Group and Banks Group, it will be led by Dr David Thornton on Friday 1st April (7.30pm) at Elvet Methodist Church in Durham. Each band will present their own entertainment set before joining together for a massed bands finale.

NASUWT Riverside will perform music from their popular 2021 Brass in Concert performance, whilst Fishburn Band will be joined by guest soloist, Brett Baker, principal trombone of Black Dyke Band.

The concert has been organised by Phillip Tait and Abi Groocock, whose families have been hugely grateful for the support given to them by the two charities over the past year or so.

It's great to be able to put an event like this on to raise some money for these wonderful charities who have done so much to help families like ours with their workAbi Groocock

Wonderful charities

Abi told 4BR: "It's great to be able to put an event like this on to raise some money for these wonderful charities who have done so much to help families like ours with their work.

It should be a fantastic evening and we hope to see plenty of friendly faces there."

Tickets for the concert are £5 each or £3 for concessions.

Contact: Abi (07736 833468) or Phill (07740 546643)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mercer

Mercer & Barker head south to sound out things

March 17 • The team from Mercer & Barker are heading to Stevenage this weekend to meet old and new customers — and to create even more of an impact on the banding scene.

Cory

The write stuff for Cory attracts worldwide response

March 17 • Four works by international composers will battle it out to become the 2022 RWCMD Cory Composition Prize winner.

Signings

New signings boost Peterlee ahead of Durham

March 17 • GT Group Peterlee will take to the stage at Durham this weekend boosted by a number of new signings.

Tredeagr

Tredegar opens doors for Contest Music

March 17 • The Welsh Area champion will be holding an open rehearsal ahead of its title defence this weekend in Swansea.

What's on »

Contest: North of England Regional Championships 2022

Saturday 19 March • The Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guldhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1QR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 20 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Croft Silver Band

March 16 • We are currently looking to complete our line up for our performance of Brassed Off in May. We are a local friendly contesting band who rehearse on a Monday and Thurs evening 8 to 10 pm at the local school. All players welcome.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks percussionists, both kit and tuned. Timps available!

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top