Bearpark for Bearpark at Durham

The vastly experienced Angelo Bearpark will swap Switzerland for Durham this weekend as he plays with Bearpark & Esh.

Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band will take to the stage with a principal player who proudly bears their name on the weekend in Durham.

The Second Section band welcomes Angelo Bearpark from his home in Switzerland to play with them. The former Black Dyke and James Versatile Brass star will make his debut on Saturday, with the band stating that he "completes the final piece of the jigsaw ahead of the contest."

They added: "We are very much looking forward to working with him and learning a lot from his wealth of experience."