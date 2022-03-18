                 

*
banner

News

Bearpark for Bearpark at Durham

The vastly experienced Angelo Bearpark will swap Switzerland for Durham this weekend as he plays with Bearpark & Esh.

Bearpark and Esh
  The band welcomes its namesake player this weekend for the contest in Durham

Friday, 18 March 2022

        

Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band will take to the stage with a principal player who proudly bears their name on the weekend in Durham.

The Second Section band welcomes Angelo Bearpark from his home in Switzerland to play with them. The former Black Dyke and James Versatile Brass star will make his debut on Saturday, with the band stating that he "completes the final piece of the jigsaw ahead of the contest."

They added: "We are very much looking forward to working with him and learning a lot from his wealth of experience."

        

TAGS: Bearpark & Esh

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Basiten

Friday interview with Bastien Baumet

March 18 • We talk with the French euphonium star Bastien Baumet following the news that he has decided to step away from playing with Paris Brass Band to concentrate on his burgeoning solo and educating career.

Rooms4groups

Experts ready to help the celebrations

March 18 • The team at Rooms4groups will be ready and waiting on Monday morning to make qualification success hassle free for London and Cheltenham.

Evans

Evans presented with Lifetime Achievement Award

March 18 • The man with the greatest musical swagger in the banding world has been presented with his Lifetime Achievement Award from Brass Bands England

Buxton

Buxton Brass Band Festival set for return

March 18 • One of the most popular regional events in the banding calendar is set to return in May.

What's on »

Contest: North of England Regional Championships 2022

Saturday 19 March • The Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guldhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1QR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 20 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Bollington Brass Band

March 18 • We are looking for a front row cornet player (position negotiable) to complete the band line up. Rehearsing Thursday 8-10pm with a sensible contest and concert program. Based Nr Macclesfield and Stockport.

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

March 18 • Lofthouse 2000 (Wakefield) are currently recruiting following our 3rd section regional win and invitation to national finals. We have vacancies for Cornet (position negotiable), Trombone, Bass and Kit. Our training band also has vacancies available

Croft Silver Band

March 16 • We are currently looking to complete our line up for our performance of Brassed Off in May. We are a local friendly contesting band who rehearse on a Monday and Thurs evening 8 to 10 pm at the local school. All players welcome.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top