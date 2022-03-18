                 

Evans presented with Lifetime Achievement Award

The man with the greatest musical swagger in the banding world has been presented with his Lifetime Achievement Award from Brass Bands England

Evans
  The presentation was made in a concert with Leyland Band

Friday, 18 March 2022

        

Now that brass banding is returning into full swing mode, it was entirely appropriate that the man with the most famous 'musical swagger' of all has been presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Brass Bands England.

Due to the enforced delay because of Covid-19 restrictions BBE had been unable to present the 2021 award in person in the one and only Richard Evans — a musician who has given so much enjoyment to so many people during his career.

However, that was remedied at the Leyland Band's Patrons' Concert held in Chorley earlier this month, when the opportunity arose to present the accolade at an event associated with the band that he has had such a proud association with.

Inspiration

A founder member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain a multi major title winning conductor, raconteur and inspiration — especially to young players, Richard Evans remains as active as ever, although in accepting the award he proudly wore a blue Leyland Band tie, rather than one of his famous cravats.

The award recognised all his achievements and more — as well as his place in the pantheon of iconic brass band conductors.

As was said on the evening: "He has been a great communicator and educator, with the ability to make every rehearsal and performance memorable for players and audiences alike.

There is no-one else quite like him. Once seen, never forgotten. He is a true asset to the brass band world."

He has been a great communicator and educator, with the ability to make every rehearsal and performance memorable for players and audiences alike

2022 Nominations:

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Brass Band England Awards across various categories.

To find out more and make a nomination visit: www.bbe.org.uk/awards

        

