Winder adds to Dutch direction at Filton

The former Tredegar flugel star Danny Winder joins Filton Concert Brass as they prepare to welcome Erik van de Kolk to direct their Regional 'Contest Music' challenge.

Winder
  Danny Winder joins the band on flugel horn

Thursday, 24 March 2022

        

Filton Concert Brass has added the talented flugel star Danny Winder to its ranks as it completes its line-up ahead of the West of England Regional Championships in Cheltenham next month.

The former Tredegar star, who now combines his banding with running a successful business, completes a line-up which has also seen the recruitment of Stuart Crawford on horn, Lyndon Fletcher on baritone and Sid Norman on euphonium.

Dutch

The band is currently putting its 'Contest Music' preparation in place by solo euphonium Anthony Smith, before they welcome Dutch conductor Erik van de Kolk to direct them on Wilfred Heaton's work.

        

