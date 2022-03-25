National Youth looks forward to celebration year

The National Youth Band of Great Britain will head to Huddersfield next month to start its inclusive concert series of 70th anniversary celebrations.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2022.

In marking the anniversary the organisation will be holding a number of concerts and events with an appropriate 'Celebration' theme — one that not only reflects on tradition but also explores the avenues of community and inclusion that has made the NYBBGB such a highly respected and renowned musical institution.

Huddersfield

This will certainly be the case at a concert at Huddersfield Town Hall on 16th April, as CEO Mark Bromley told 4BR.

"We have much to celebrate,"he said. "Our 70 years have given hundreds of the brightest young musicians in the UK the opportunity to perform brass band music at the highest level; developing a passion that extends well beyond their time with the band, as well as a commitment to musical education and community."

Guests

He added: "We are delighted to be performing one of our jubilee concerts in Huddersfield, a community with its own rich brass band heritage.

The programme that the youth band are performing will be a real treat for any brass fans, and we're looking forward to showcasing some of the newly commissioned pieces, as well as working alongside our Guest Conductor Irene Anda and soloist Grethe Tonheim."

In marking the anniversary the organisation will be holding a number of concerts and events with an appropriate 'Celebration' theme 4BR

Advertisement

Tickets

Tickets for the Huddersfield concert can be purchased via the Huddersfield Town Hall Box Office and https://tickets.kirklees.gov.uk/calendar/2022-04-16

Anyone who purchases a standard ticket will be eligible to request a FREE ticket for a child or young person (under sixteen).

Other events throughout the year can be explored at: www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on