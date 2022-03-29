Northern Counties contest returns to the Scottish calendar

The popular Scottish contest returns to Perth later this year.

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced that the Northern Counties Open Contest will take place on Sunday 29th May at the North Inch Community Campus, Gowans Terrace in Perth (PH1 5BF).

Bands will perform own-choice entertainment programmes of a maximum of 20 minutes in duration. The adjudicator will be Gareth Bowman.

In addition to trophies for the highest placed bands from Sections 1-4, awards will also be made for the Most Entertaining Programme, Best Soloist, Best Soprano and Best Percussion.

Closing dates

Closing date for entries is Monday 9th May, although applications made sooner would be appreciated.

Further information is available from Northern Counties Brass Band Association president Jim Wishart at ncbba.president@gmail.com or via the NCBBA Facebook page.