Barnett formula recognised at Tredegar

Tredegar Band recently made a presentation to one of its stalwart members in recognition of his commitment to the Welsh band over the past decade and a half.

Percussionist Steve Barnett recently stepped down for his active playing role after 15 years to concentrate on his increasing teaching and business interests, although he remains an integral part of the band's management structure.

Due to the recent Covid-19 restrictions a formal presentation couldn't be made, but before the recent Welsh Regional Championships he returned to the bandhall where the presentation was made by MD, Ian Porthouse.

Second to none

He told 4BR: "Steve has been one of the most important people I've worked with in my time with the band. His commitment and dedication, his playing talent and ability to sort everything out that was needed was second to none.

He remains a great friend and touchstone for the way in which the band has developed over the past decade and more and I'm delighted he is still involved with us."

In response Steve added: "I've enjoyed every minute of being part of the band and will continue to do so in whatever way I can in the future. There's never been a dull moment both on and off the stage."