Brighouse honours volunteer service

The dedicated commitment of six Brighouse & Rastrick Band stalwarts was recognised at the band's recent annual concert.

Six people who have each given a minimum of 50 years of commitment and service to Brighouse & Rastrick Band were honoured at the West Riding organisation's recent annual concert.

The announcement of the accolades was made by Band President, Stephen Howes before the second half of the massed bands concert with Black Dyke at a packed Huddersfield Town Hall.

Awards

Sheridan Fryer, Martin Eastwood, Pam Lumb and Anne and Andrew Wilkinson presented with tokens of recognition by the band's Vice-President, Brian Turner CBE.

Pam continues to be an active member of the band's hard working ladies committee, whilst Anne and Andrew have been dedicated volunteers at innumerable events. Both Martin and Sheridan are former players.

Martin is now responsible for the band's merchandise, whilst Sheridan continues to support the band as well as playing with Clifton & Lightcliffe Band.

The quintet became a sextet later in the evening when Band Chairman Ste Cavanagh acknowledged the work of Stephen to the band.