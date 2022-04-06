Funeral details announced for Karl Busch

The funeral details for the popular bandsman Karl Busch have been announced.

The funeral details for the popular Midlands cornet player Karl Busch have been announced.

It will take place on Tuesday 19th April at 11.00am at Kimcote Church, Walton Road, Kimcote, Lutterworth (LE17 5RU).

A reception will take place at North Kilworth Sports Club, South Kilworth Road, North Kilworth, Lutterworth, LE17 6HF following the service.

Karl passed away on 13th March. He was 65.

A long term member of Jaguar Cars (City of Coventry) Band, Karl learned to play cornet with the Dunchurch Band and became a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in the early 1970s.