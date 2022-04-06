                 

*
banner

News

Knight records Vaughan Williams Tuba Concerto

Scottish tuba star Ross Knight recently flew into Wales to record the iconic Vaughan Williams Tuba Concerto with Tredegar Band.

Ross Knight
  Ross Knight with conductor Ian Porthouse and producer Paul Hindmarsh

Wednesday, 06 April 2022

        

Tredegar Band recently completed the last portion of its forthcoming 150th anniversary recording project for the Ralph Vaughan Williams Society.

'Vaughan Williams on Brass' will be released on the Albion Records label around August this year and will feature his seminal works written for the medium — including the 'Tuba Concerto' which was recorded last week with Scottish virtuoso Ross Knight.

Great time

Ross flew in from Switzerland for the recording which has been made in its entirety at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea.

"I had a great time with the band, who were on superb form,"he said. "The project has already created a great deal of interest and profile, and I was thrilled to be part of it with such an iconic work for the tuba."

Fortunate

Speaking about the collaboration, MD, Ian Pothouse added: "We have been very fortunate to work with several world class musicians in recent years — including Ross.

We are delighted that a musician of his standing wishes to come to perform with us. His performance was simply superb. It would have been great if we could have recorded a few more pieces if we had the time!"

Also included on the release, which is conducted by Martyn Brabbins and Ian Porthouse will be 'Variations for Brass Band' in a newly realised version by Philip Littlemore as well as 'English Folk Song Suite', 'Sea Songs' and the music to the evocative 1941 film 'The 49th Parallel'.

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Nationals

National Finalists now complete

April 6 • The bands that have qualified for Cheltenham and London are now complete.

McGough

Come fly with me...

April 6 • If you are heading into New Zealand you can do it to the sound of two shades of brass...

Hauts de France

French champion told to Sshh...

April 6 • Hauts-de-France Brass Band makes link to Sshhmute maker Bremner Music.

Riverside Youth

Riverside talent shines in-house and out

April 6 • Riverside Youth Band recently held its in-house solo competition with plenty of fantastic playing on show.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Bury Parish Church

Thursday 7 April • The Rock, Bury. BL9 0LA

Black Dyke Band - Uppermill Civic Hall

Saturday 9 April • Lee St, Oldham OL3 6AE

Staines Brass - Staines Lammas Band and The Mayor of Spelthorne

Saturday 9 April • St. Hilda's Church, Stanwell Rd, Ashford TW15 3QL

Boarshurst Silver Band - Elland Silver Band

Sunday 10 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Uppermill Band - UPPERMILL BAND

Sunday 10 April • Sunday Concert Series . Slaithwaite Bandroom . 31 Inghead Rd. Slaithwaite. 01484 842742 HD7 5DS

Vacancies »

Carlton Brass

April 6 • Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for CORNET (front or back row) and a 2nd TROMBONE. We have the makings of a truly exceptional first section band and are looking for quality players in these positions.

Dobcross Silver Band

April 6 • Dobcross Silver Band require a Front Row and a Back Row (Position Negotiable) cornet player in preparation for the National Finals in September. We are a progressive and hard working band and require 2 keen/strong players to complete the section.

Shipston Town Band

April 6 • If you are a 2nd or Bass Trombone we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top