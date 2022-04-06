Knight records Vaughan Williams Tuba Concerto

Scottish tuba star Ross Knight recently flew into Wales to record the iconic Vaughan Williams Tuba Concerto with Tredegar Band.

Tredegar Band recently completed the last portion of its forthcoming 150th anniversary recording project for the Ralph Vaughan Williams Society.

'Vaughan Williams on Brass' will be released on the Albion Records label around August this year and will feature his seminal works written for the medium — including the 'Tuba Concerto' which was recorded last week with Scottish virtuoso Ross Knight.

Great time

Ross flew in from Switzerland for the recording which has been made in its entirety at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea.

"I had a great time with the band, who were on superb form,"he said. "The project has already created a great deal of interest and profile, and I was thrilled to be part of it with such an iconic work for the tuba."

Fortunate

Speaking about the collaboration, MD, Ian Pothouse added: "We have been very fortunate to work with several world class musicians in recent years — including Ross.

We are delighted that a musician of his standing wishes to come to perform with us. His performance was simply superb. It would have been great if we could have recorded a few more pieces if we had the time!"

Also included on the release, which is conducted by Martyn Brabbins and Ian Porthouse will be 'Variations for Brass Band' in a newly realised version by Philip Littlemore as well as 'English Folk Song Suite', 'Sea Songs' and the music to the evocative 1941 film 'The 49th Parallel'.