Parsons takes Royal lead

Micah Parsons has been appointed the Musical Director of Royal Bath Spa Band.

Micah Parsons has been appointed as the new Musical Director of Royal Spa Brass Band.

Micah is the well known solo euphonium of Jaguar Landrover Band and has gained widespread conducting experience in addition to holding a first-class honours degree in Music from Coventry University.

Excited

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are very excited to have secured his services as the band looks to get back to entertaining audiences in Leamington and Warwick after an enforced break during the pandemic.

In response Micah added: "I'm excited to be joining Royal Spa Brass. My programming will focus on music that will be challenging and enjoyable, as well as keeping our audiences entertained!

We've already secured an exciting collaboration with composer Rhys Parker, which will result in three new works written especially for the band."