Riverside talent shines in-house and out

Riverside Youth Band recently held its in-house solo competition with plenty of fantastic playing on show.

Young Inverclyde musicians recently showcased their paying talents at the Riverside Youth Band's fifth annual solo competition held at Port Glasgow Salvation Army.

The event featured 20 performances from brass and percussion band members alongside accompanist Kristine Donnan, in front of adjudicator Alan Fernie as well as supportive friends and family members.

Winners

The Junior Class was won by C Marshall, on glockenspiel, playing 'In the Hall of the Mountain King', while the Intermediate Section honours went to cornetist Gus Paton who also won the prestigious Jack Leitch Memorial Trophy for providing the outstanding performance of the day for his rendition of 'The Ash Grove'.

The Senior Solo accolade went to tenor horn player and Inverclyde Academy pupil, Andrea Crumlish, who dazzled in Peter Kneale's 'Variations on a Welsh Theme'.

Reflecting on the day, Riverside Youth Band MD Mark Good commented: "Playing a solo is a great way to develop as a musician and a person. Sticking your head above the parapet is not always easy, but it's an excellent learning experience.

To enjoy 20 solo performances was a delight and is testament to the commitment and resilience of everyone who took to the stage. I'm extremely proud of them."

The event follows a busy period for the organisation, which currently boasts members from Inverclyde, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire. The previous weekend, the band took to the stage at Lyle Kirk in Union Street, Greenock, for a well-supported Sunday afternoon concert.

Anniversary

Riverside is now looking forward to a busy summer term, including its summer concert, at which it plans to mark its tenth anniversary.

Chairperson Duncan Galbraith, added: "Following the challenges of Covid-19 it's been wonderful for Riverside Youth Band to return to live performances and engagements.

This year is particularly special and we look forward to welcoming audiences to our summer concert as we plan to celebrate in style."

Results:

Junior Solos:



Winner: C Marshall (glockenspiel) (Gold)

Gold Award: Andrew Smith (trombone)

Silver Awards: R Marshall (cornet) and Ajai Wilson (cornet)

Intermediate Solos:



Winner: Gus Paton (cornet) (Gold)

Second: Hannah McInnes (bass trombone) (Gold)

Third: Scott Smith (trombone) (Gold)

Gold Award: Scott Crumlish (bass trombone)

Silver Awards: Struan Hewitt (trombone); Alex Jamieson (trombone); Katie Livingstone (flugel); Hannah Martin (bass trombone).

Bronze Awards: Anna-Stella Seidl (trombone); Megan Taylor (tenor horn)

Senior Solos:



Winner: Andrea Crumlish (tenor horn) (Gold)

Second: Libby Hunter (French horn) (Gold)

Third: Gregor Hewitt (cornet) (Gold)

Silver Awards: Matthew Deegan (trombone); Rachel O'Connor (trombone)