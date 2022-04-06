French champion told to Sshh...

Hauts-de-France Brass Band makes link to Sshhmute maker Bremner Music.

The recently crowned French champion Hauts-de-France Brass Band has teamed up with the renowned New Zealand Sshhmute maker Bremner Music to use their products at all future events.

Initial contact was established when conductor, Luc Vertommen met owner Trevor Bremner after the New Zealand Championships in 2019.

The band now joins a growing list of endorsees such as Christian Lindberg and Reinhold Friedrich as well as top elite level bands such as Brass Band Willebroek and Foden's in using the products.

Excellent product

Luc Vertommen told 4BR: "We are delighted to link up across the banding world in this way. The products are superb and offer the band its warm sound and correct intonation in all registers.

We will use them extensively at all our upcoming concerts and contests around Europe."