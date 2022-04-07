                 

Fantastic Rome reception for Sparke premiere

Philip Sparke's latest Euphonium Concerto has gained a fantastic response after its world premiere given by Steven Mead.

Italy
  Steven gave the world premiere with the Italian Brass Band in Rome

Thursday, 07 April 2022

        

Besson euphonium star Steven Mead recently returned from a critically acclaimed concert weekend in Rome where he premiered Philip Sparke's new 'Euphonium Concerto'.

Titled, 'Omaggio' it is the composer's fourth major concerto for the instrument, with the premiere given in collaboration with the Italian Brass Band directed by Filippo Cangiamila.

The concert was enthusiastically received by a packed audience at the Auditorium Delle Fornaci, just a few hundred metres from Rome's iconic St. Peter's Square, whilst the event itself gained widespread media attention.

Commission

Commissioned by Steven, 'Omaggio' was composed in the second half of 2021. He has previously given premieres of Philip's three other concerto works over the last 30 years.

It not only marked a further musical bond between the composer and artist, but also marked Steven's 60th birthday. It was written as a tribute to his father Rex Mead who died in January 2021, aged 90.

Steven told 4BR: "Rex was arguably my most ardent supporter, adviser and critic, as well as being a wonderful father. He and my mother Sylvia cared so much for their children, planning and organising everything around us.

His was a strong faith and he spent all his brass band playing years within the Salvation Army, playing horn, baritone, trombone, then finally for his last 10 years, the euphonium, so I felt it appropriate the new concerto reflected that."

The reception at the end from the audience was very special indeed and will live with me for a very long timeSteven Mead

Timeline

Steven revealed that the work is something of a timeline of his father's life; from early sporting endeavours to marriage, children and maturity with his beloved Sylvia always by his side.

"The thread is provided by the use of the hymn tune 'Helmsley',"Steven said, "which was often sung in services and was a favourite of his. It makes for a very emotional moment towards the end of the work celebrating a fine life of giving and love."

Steven added: "The reception at the end from the audience was very special indeed and will live with me for a very long time.

Italian audiences have always been so supportive and it was therefore wonderful to have given the premiere with the outstanding Italian Brass Band right in the heart of Rome."

        

TAGS: Italian Brass Band

