The popular Summer time event returns on Sunday 3rd July.

Brighouse & District Lions have announced that their popular March & Hymn Tune contest will return to the Summer contesting calendar on Sunday 3rd July.

22 bands are registered to take part — starting at 12.30pm in Brighouse Town Square, and all aiming to impress adjudicators Brian Rostron and Derek Broadbent. There is a generous prize fund. The defending champion is Hepworth Band.