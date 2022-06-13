No more Taylor in Excelsior

The outstanding two decade long musical partnership between Howard Taylor and Brisbane Excelsior Band in Australia has come to an end.

The 20-year musical partnership between Brisbane Excelsior Band and Musical Director Howard Taylor has come to an end.

It marks the final chord of a remarkable era of success under the baton of the Englishman who led the band to pinnacle of Australasian banding.

He made his contesting debut with the band in winning the 2002 Queensland State Championship title and made his last contest bow at the 2019 Australian Championships.

Titles

During this tenure the combination won eight Australian and three New Zealand National Championship titles, as well as eight State Championships and the inaugural FABB (Federation of Australian Brass Bands) Australian championship.

They also gained a renowned reputation for its progressive musical outlook and professionalism on the concert stage.

UK visits

Under his leadership the band also travelled to compete in the UK, where they claimed a top-10 finish at the All England International Masters in 2006 and a tenth place finish at the 2009 British Open.



Under his guidance he also spearheaded the creation of Windsor Brass in 2003, as part of the Brisbane organisation. The band is now thriving at B Grade level with a reputation for their hugely enjoyable entertainment outlook.

It marks the end of a quite extraordinary musical partnership, one that has projected Brisbane Excelsior Band across the brass banding globe Brisbane Exclesior Band

Advertisement

Gratitude

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "The Brisbane Excelsior organisation looks back on an extraordinary journey with Howard Taylor with pride and gratitude and looks forward to maintaining a lifelong friendship both personal and professional.

Howard is thanked for his incredible energy, enthusiasm and inspiration that lifted players to perform beyond their expectations. It marks the end of a quite extraordinary musical partnership, one that has projected Brisbane Excelsior Band across the brass banding globe."