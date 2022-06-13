                 

*
banner

News

No more Taylor in Excelsior

The outstanding two decade long musical partnership between Howard Taylor and Brisbane Excelsior Band in Australia has come to an end.

Brisbane
  Brisbane claimed eight Australian National titles under his direction

Monday, 13 June 2022

        

The 20-year musical partnership between Brisbane Excelsior Band and Musical Director Howard Taylor has come to an end.

It marks the final chord of a remarkable era of success under the baton of the Englishman who led the band to pinnacle of Australasian banding.

He made his contesting debut with the band in winning the 2002 Queensland State Championship title and made his last contest bow at the 2019 Australian Championships.

Titles

During this tenure the combination won eight Australian and three New Zealand National Championship titles, as well as eight State Championships and the inaugural FABB (Federation of Australian Brass Bands) Australian championship.

They also gained a renowned reputation for its progressive musical outlook and professionalism on the concert stage.

UK visits

Under his leadership the band also travelled to compete in the UK, where they claimed a top-10 finish at the All England International Masters in 2006 and a tenth place finish at the 2009 British Open.

Under his guidance he also spearheaded the creation of Windsor Brass in 2003, as part of the Brisbane organisation. The band is now thriving at B Grade level with a reputation for their hugely enjoyable entertainment outlook.

It marks the end of a quite extraordinary musical partnership, one that has projected Brisbane Excelsior Band across the brass banding globeBrisbane Exclesior Band

Gratitude

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "The Brisbane Excelsior organisation looks back on an extraordinary journey with Howard Taylor with pride and gratitude and looks forward to maintaining a lifelong friendship both personal and professional.

Howard is thanked for his incredible energy, enthusiasm and inspiration that lifted players to perform beyond their expectations. It marks the end of a quite extraordinary musical partnership, one that has projected Brisbane Excelsior Band across the brass banding globe."

        

TAGS: Brisbane Excelsior

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Malmo

EBBA looks forward to Malmo

June 13 • EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg says that the European Championships have returned to being the most prestigious in the banding world as preparations for Malmo begin in full swing.

US Open

U.S Open to move to Michigan

June 13 • The co-founders of the U.S. Open have announced that the contest will take place in Michigan later this year.

Brigouse

McElligott returns to Brighouse

June 13 • Ian McElligott has made a return to Brighouse & Rastrick to take on the role as Resident Musical Director.

Brisbane

No more Taylor in Excelsior

June 13 • The outstanding two decade long musical partnership between Howard Taylor and Brisbane Excelsior Band in Australia has come to an end.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Saturday 11 June • Dunstable, Unit 5, Grove Park, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Sunday 12 June • Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground, Kaye Lane, Aldmondsbury HD5 8XT

Mereside Brass - Knutsford Music Festival

Sunday 12 June • Knutsford Moor. Knutsford . Cheshire WA16 6ES

Boarshurst Silver Band - Slaithwaite Band

Sunday 12 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane . Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Spa Centre - Leamington Spa

Saturday 18 June • Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Vacancies »

Bollington Brass Band

June 12 • Fancy a new challenge?. Front row cornet player (position negotiable) and a Kit percussionist required to complete our band line up. We are a First section NW band rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm in Bollington. (Nr Macclesfield/Stockport)

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

June 12 • Avonbank now has a vacancy for an Eb horn player (due to retirement) and a cornet player (we're saving a space just for you!) to join this happy, second section band! We're based in Evesham and our next contest is Wychavon -- why not join us?!

Chadderton Band

June 11 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band Come to one of our practices and meet the band you'll be very welcome.

Pro Cards »

Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Rath clinician, conductor, teacher, adjudicator, editor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top