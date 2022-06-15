Dr Martin's waiting list...

There are still spaces to be filled for the 2022 Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup contest — with a big financial health boost on offer for bands on tip top form.

With the line-ups for the major championship events at the British Open and National Championships confirmed there is still the opportunity for bands to enter the lucrative Dr Martin Wainstone Cup competition.

The contest takes place at the Princess Alexander Auditorium, Yarm School Stockton on Tees on Sunday the 11th September.

Held the day after the British Open, it continues to provide an ideal opportunity for Championship Section bands to boost their financial coffers with the winning band taking home a first prize of £4,000.

The 2021 event saw Whitburn Band make the trip down from Scotland to claim the honours.

Musical requirements

Competitors this year will be required to perform a George Allan march composition, and solo feature and a major own-choice test piece.

In addition to the first prize, the podium finishers will gain £2,000 and £1,000 respectively with the fourth placed band claiming £500.

There is also an additional £250 for the 'Best March' and for the 'Best Soloist', whilst each band will receive £400 towards their travel expenses.

Get in touch

To further assist bands, up to 4 'borrowed players' will be allowed. The contest will be pre- dawn on Wednesday 17th August.

In the event that issues related to Covid-19 intervene, all bands will receive a full refund.

Contact: s.goodwin.55@hotmail.co.uk

