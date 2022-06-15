Trombone scholars required to experience Italian culture

Players with a serious musical outlook and a taste for cultural beauty can now enjoy themselves at the specialist International Festival of Trombone & Culture in Udine in north east Italy.

4BR has been informed that there are still a few places available for delegate 'scholars' to take part in the International Festival of Trombone & Culture in Udine in north east Italy.

It is being led by Chris Houlding, Professor of Trombone at the Folkwang UniversitÃ¤t der Kunste in Essen and visiting tutor at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama from August 1st — 6th.

Intensive

The six-day course will see the delegates join an intensive trombone study schedule working on chamber music alongside the faculty trombone quartet, but also with opportunities for solo performance in the concerts that are planned throughout the week.

Chris told 4BR: "This is a very special opportunity for trombone players to expand their knowledge and expertise with international standard artists such as Rocco Rescigno, Mark Hampson and Richard Harris.

The course is intensive and serious but there will also be ample opportunity to explore Udine, which really is one of Europe's hidden gems for history, architecture and culinary/vino culture."

Get in touch

He added: "We are looking for 'scholars' with serious musical outlooks who are prepared to send a video submission to be considered for a quite outstanding musical and cultural experience."

https://www.udinetrombonefestival.com