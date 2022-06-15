                 

*
banner

News

Trombone scholars required to experience Italian culture

Players with a serious musical outlook and a taste for cultural beauty can now enjoy themselves at the specialist International Festival of Trombone & Culture in Udine in north east Italy.

Udine
  The six day course ais to offer an unique musical and cultural experience

Wednesday, 15 June 2022

        

4BR has been informed that there are still a few places available for delegate 'scholars' to take part in the International Festival of Trombone & Culture in Udine in north east Italy.

It is being led by Chris Houlding, Professor of Trombone at the Folkwang UniversitÃ¤t der Kunste in Essen and visiting tutor at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama from August 1st — 6th.

Intensive

The six-day course will see the delegates join an intensive trombone study schedule working on chamber music alongside the faculty trombone quartet, but also with opportunities for solo performance in the concerts that are planned throughout the week.

Chris told 4BR: "This is a very special opportunity for trombone players to expand their knowledge and expertise with international standard artists such as Rocco Rescigno, Mark Hampson and Richard Harris.

The course is intensive and serious but there will also be ample opportunity to explore Udine, which really is one of Europe's hidden gems for history, architecture and culinary/vino culture."

Get in touch

He added: "We are looking for 'scholars' with serious musical outlooks who are prepared to send a video submission to be considered for a quite outstanding musical and cultural experience."

https://www.udinetrombonefestival.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Andrea Price

Andrea Price appointed Musical Director at Wingates

June 15 • The acclaimed percussionist, composer and educationalist becomes Musical Director at one of the banding world's most famous names.

Udine

Trombone scholars required to experience Italian culture

June 15 • Players with a serious musical outlook and a taste for cultural beauty can now enjoy themselves at the specialist International Festival of Trombone & Culture in Udine in north east Italy.

Whitburn

Dr Martin's waiting list...

June 15 • There are still spaces to be filled for the 2022 Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup contest — with a big financial health boost on offer for bands on tip top form.

Withington

Withington hangs up Bergen mouthpiece

June 15 • Allan Withington has announced his retirement from the trumpet section of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra — but he won't be putting his musical feet up just yet.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Spa Centre - Leamington Spa

Saturday 18 June • Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Boarshurst Silver Band - City of Bradford Band

Sunday 19 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Vacancies »

Market Rasen Band

June 15 • We have vacancies in all sections of the band. Euphonium, Cornets, Horns, Trombones and Basses are all welcome. Come and try us out, even if you can bang a drum, rehearsal nights are Sundays and Wednesdays in our own bandroom with parking close by.

Shrewsbury Brass Band

June 14 • Shrewsbury Brass Band is a hard working non-contesting band and require a competent and committed front row cornet player (position negotiable) and tuned percussionist.

Epping Forest Band

June 14 • Following relocation and changes in personal circumstances, Epping Forest Band are seeking Front and Back Row Cornets (position negotiable); Tenor Horn; Baritone; Eb Bass; and Percussion (Kit) to join ahead of our upcoming summer engagements.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top