Andrea Price appointed Musical Director at Wingates

The acclaimed percussionist, composer and educationalist becomes Musical Director at one of the banding world's most famous names.

Andrea Price
  Andrea Price is the new MD of Wingates BAND

Wednesday, 15 June 2022

        

The Wingates Band has announced the appointment of Andrea Price as their new Musical Director.

Speaking on her appointment at one of the banding world's most famous names, Andrea said: "I'm thrilled to be taking up the role.

Wingates has a rich history and it is a real privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the band into the future. With the 150th anniversary in 2023, there are some extremely exciting projects on the horizon."

Experience

A Masters Graduate and Mortimer Prize winning performer from the University of Salford, Andrea has also performed at the very highest banding level for many years — including a decade as principal percussionist and soloist at Black Dyke.

She was also a percussion finalist at the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition and was the first female conductor of the Mikeneko Band in Japan.

An acclaimed composer and educationalist, her works are featured on the AQA exam board. She is currently Head of Lower School at Chetham's School of Music.

Wingates has a rich history and it is a real privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the band into the futureAndrea Price

Excited for the future

Speaking about the appointment Wingates Chairperson Andy Mooney told 4BR: "As a band we are all excited for what the future holds under Andrea's baton.

She possesses a vast level of musical knowledge and hugely imaginative approach to building performances and has so many connections within the banding community.

We look forward to working with her on contest performances and some very exciting projects to celebrate the band's 150th anniversary in 2023."

        

