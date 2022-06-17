The right Guy at Witney

Guy James is the new Musical Director at Witney Town Band.

Witney Town Band has announced the appointment of Guy James as their new Musical Director.

It follows the departure of Chris Barker from the role due to work relocation, with the band thanking and wishing him well for his dedication and hard work over the last three years.

Player and conductor

Guy has been a player with the band on tuba and euphonium since 2012 and has been deputy conductor for the past six years. He has also been MD of Yarnton Band since 1997 and will continue in that post.

He also gained extensive playing experience with City of Oxford Silver Band where he led their training band for 17 years.

Look forward

Speaking about the appointment he said: "I have enjoyed seeing Witney Town Band grow both numerically and musically over the past ten years and look forward to continuing that progression with a talented and enthusiastic group of players."