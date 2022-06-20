                 

Janssen set for Schoonhoven return

Erik Janssen is set to return to Brass Band Schoonhoven to renew a partnership that first started over 30 years ago.

Janssen
  Erik Janssen returns to the band for a third time

Monday, 20 June 2022

        

Brass Band Schoonhoven has announced that conductor Erik Janssen will return to the former Dutch National Champion to renew a musical collaboration that first started over 30 years ago.

It will mark a third partnership tenure with the organisation — one which started in 1991 and saw him lead them from the Dutch Second Division to the Championship Section, claiming Second and First Division National titles in 1995, 1996 and 1997.

Title successes

He returned in 2008 to lead Schoonhoven through an unprecedented period of title winning success, including top section National Championship title wins for four years in a row between 2020 and 2013.

Under his lead the band also became a hugely respected performer at the European Championships, claiming third place in 2012 and three other top-six finishes.

The band also won the Euro Brass title on three occasions, the Flemish Open and came third at the 2010 All England International Masters.

Equally fantastic

Speaking about his return he said: "My two previous periods with Schoonhoven were enormously successful and I hope this third period will be equally fantastic.

We achieved great results by working very well together, combining hard work and a great atmosphere in rehearsals."

He added: "I want to do everything I can with the board and members to get the most out of our new partnership with plenty of new faces and experienced performers.

I still have great ambition and I know the band is the same after performing so well at the recent European Championships and in looking forward to the World Music Contest in Kerkrade under Paul Holland's superb leadership. I can't wait to start rehearsals at the end of August."

Looking forward

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "The band is really looking forward to working with Erik Janssen again in August and looking forward to the Dutch National Championships together in Utrecht in October."

        

