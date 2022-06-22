Whit confidence boost for Skelmersdale

Skelmersdale Band will head to Cheltenham boosted by a fine return at the recent Whit Friday contests.

Skelmersdale Prize Band certainly enjoyed their recent Whit Friday outings.

Playing the classic march 'Ravenswood' written by their former conductor, the great William Rimmer, they visited seven Tameside venues before ending the night with an appearance in Dobcross.

Prizes

Competing against other national graded Third Section bands they ended the day with an impressive haul of success and over £900 in prize money, claiming four first places, two runner-up spots and one third place to see them crowned overall Third Section champion.

Speaking about the success, MD Ben Coulson told 4BR: "I'm so proud of the band and how hard they worked in preparation for the contests.

Whit Friday is as much a test of physical and mental stamina as it is march playing, and the only way you can succeed is by working as a team. That's what we did and that's why we enjoyed the success."

Latest success

It is the latest success for the band that claimed the Third Section North West Regional title in Blackpool earlier this year and followed it with a podium finish at the recent Buxton Contest.

A spokesperson added: "The band has come such a long way under Ben's direction over the last few years, and this success gives us a huge boost of confidence as we look forward to Cheltenham.

The prize money goes towards our fund raising and we hope to add to that at some other march contests in the near future. We are busy, confident and enjoying our banding!"