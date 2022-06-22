                 

*
banner

News

Whit confidence boost for Skelmersdale

Skelmersdale Band will head to Cheltenham boosted by a fine return at the recent Whit Friday contests.

Skelmersdale
  The band has enjoyed considerable success under MD Ben Coulson.

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

        

Skelmersdale Prize Band certainly enjoyed their recent Whit Friday outings.

Playing the classic march 'Ravenswood' written by their former conductor, the great William Rimmer, they visited seven Tameside venues before ending the night with an appearance in Dobcross.

Prizes

Competing against other national graded Third Section bands they ended the day with an impressive haul of success and over £900 in prize money, claiming four first places, two runner-up spots and one third place to see them crowned overall Third Section champion.

Speaking about the success, MD Ben Coulson told 4BR: "I'm so proud of the band and how hard they worked in preparation for the contests.

Whit Friday is as much a test of physical and mental stamina as it is march playing, and the only way you can succeed is by working as a team. That's what we did and that's why we enjoyed the success."

It is the latest success for the band that claimed the Third Section North West Regional title in Blackpool earlier this year and followed it with a podium finish at the recent Buxton Contest4BR

Latest success

It is the latest success for the band that claimed the Third Section North West Regional title in Blackpool earlier this year and followed it with a podium finish at the recent Buxton Contest.

A spokesperson added: "The band has come such a long way under Ben's direction over the last few years, and this success gives us a huge boost of confidence as we look forward to Cheltenham.

The prize money goes towards our fund raising and we hope to add to that at some other march contests in the near future. We are busy, confident and enjoying our banding!"

        

TAGS: Skelmersdale

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Foden

Long awaited return to Stroud for Foden's

June 22 • The National Champion will be making a long awaited return to Stroud this weekend.

Skelmersdale

Whit confidence boost for Skelmersdale

June 22 • Skelmersdale Band will head to Cheltenham boosted by a fine return at the recent Whit Friday contests.

Bousfield

Bousfield to give BBE Conference Keynote speech

June 22 • The renowned trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield will give the keynote speech at the annual Brass Bands England Conference later this year.

Lake Wobegon

American visitors enjoy all things great and small

June 22 • The members of Lake Wobegon Brass Band will be enjoying all things great and small on their tour to the UK.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Guardsman Neil Downes Memorial Concert

Saturday 25 June • Droylsden WMC. John Street Club. Droylsden M43 6UB

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

June 22 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Harlow Brass Band

June 21 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 21 • Ibstock Brick Brass Band are a mixed age based in Coalville and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday evening.. The band is looking for cornet players to join its line up for the 2022 summer season, position negotiable.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top