Besson boost as demand increases

Testing, testing, testing as Besson meets the worldwide demand for its instruments.

Besson
  Roger Webster and Lode Violet visit Paris to test the latest cornets

Friday, 24 June 2022

        

Buffet Crampon has reported a marked boost in demand for their Besson instruments.

Despite the huge changes in the landscape for instrument manufactures over the past two years, intensive quality control measures allied to effective marketing and customer response initiatives have led to a significant demand for instruments across the Besson range.

Challenge met

Speaking to 4BR a spokesperson said: "The return to a post-Covid manufacturing normality, saw us implement further responsive approaches to our customer needs. Besson is a hugely admired brand and our instruments are sought after across the world.

The challenges are being met and we are determined to continue to produce the finest brass instruments for players at all levels."

Star visits

This week Roger Webster visited the Buffet Crampon headquarters in Paris assisted by Lode Violet, and Director of Brass, Werner Duwe to quality check the latest batch of Prestige and Sovereign cornets.

Meanwhile, Steven Mead completed a visit to the Besson factory in Markneukirchen, Germany to test over 40 baritones and euphoniums, whilst Owen Farr will test the latest tenor horns to come off the production line next week.

It is a continual process, and having world class artists such as Roger, Steve, Owen and Lode to use their experience to enhance our offering to our customers is something we are proud ofBesson

Expectations

The spokesperson added: "The pandemic gave Besson and Buffet Crampon the opportunity to reflect, train staff and ensure we are delivering on the expectations that customers demand of our instruments.

It is a continual process, and having world class artists such as Roger, Steve, Owen and Lode to use their experience to enhance our offering to our customers is something we are proud of."

        

