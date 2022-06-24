Rooms at Hilton for Open

Rooms4groups has a great British Open deal on at the moment for bands at the British Open.

Rooms4groups has been making sure the competing bands will get the best possible deals available when they head to Birmingham in September for the British Open Championships.

They have secured the best deals for competitors with a great deal for the Hampton by Hilton on Birmingham's Broad Street, — just a 5 minute walk from Symphony Hall.

£120 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast

£100 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast

Contact rooms4groups directly at: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk