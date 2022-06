Della Pearce is the latest recruit to the Rothwell Temperance ranks as the Yorkshire band looks ahead to the major championships in the Autumn.

Rothwell Temperance continues to strengthen its ranks ahead of their major championship appearances at the British Open and National Finals in the autumn, with the signing of Della Pearce on flugel horn.

The former Avonbank, Poynton, Royal Air Force and Ransome Band player has recently performed with GUS Band.

Della is also part of the tutor team at the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School and will take up her new role with immediate effect.