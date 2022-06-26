Hammonds add musical fabric to summit

An ensemble from Hammonds Band adds welcome musical accompaniment to a leading international summit in Halifax.

Hammonds Band continued its busy schedule of Summer projects and events by performing at an open air event at Halifax's famous Piece Hall.

'Restitch it — The Social Fabric Summit' was a two day event based in London and Halifax.

It brought together thinkers, politicians, community and faith leaders to both celebrate and discuss what the organisers called "the challenges affecting our societies and how to and share practical steps to create more connected and rooted societies."

Happy and prosperous

Curated by the thinktank Onward and social enterprise Create Streets its ambitious aim is to help create thriving, inclusive environments that will make people both happy and prosperous.

Speakers at the events included political figures such as Sajid Javid, Lisa Nandy and Rory Stewart, faith leader Angus Ritchie, economist Shreya Nanda and academist, Dr David Halpern.

Amazing

The Hammonds ensemble performed a series of easy listening items that delighted the crowds on a hot day, with the event organisers saying: "The band was amazing. We were so, so lucky to have them as it added a whole wonderful new dimension to the summit as they guests arrived in the morning sun!"

Videos were taken of the ensemble from the band: https://restitch.org/media/